Rose Lee passed away on January 3, 2020 in Orlando, FL. Born on August 11, 1926 in Elmira, NY, Rose was the youngest of 10 children of Antonia and Michael Paciorek. She graduated from Elmira Catholic High School in 1945, and married Donald Lee in 1948. They moved to Saratoga Springs, NY in 1957 when Don became a partner in the LL Stiles Insurance Agency, which later became SGS Insurance. Rose and Don were both influential in the growth and development of Saratoga –– actively involved in the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce, Saratoga Rotary Club, Saratoga Historical Society, and Saratoga Hospital. They worked on the campaign to build Saratoga’s first convention center at the Holiday Inn in 1964, and helped launch the first Rotary Club Home & Garden Show in 1972, which has become a major annual fundraising event. In 2012, Rose was awarded the Paul Harris Award by the Saratoga Rotary Club, acknowledging her outstanding commitment and involvement in helping make Saratoga Springs what it has become today. It was an honor that acknowledged all the work she did behind the scenes to help make a difference in our community. Rose was also active in the community as a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, the Katrina Trask Garden Club, and the PTA of St. Peter’s Academy, St. Clement School, and Caroline St. School. Rose is survived by her three sons: Craig Lee of Benicia, CA, Brian Lee of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Kevin Lee of Orlando, FL; and three grandchildren Cheston Lee of Seattle, WA, Parker Lee and Phoebe Lee of Orlando, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Clement’s Church in spring 2020. Visit rosejanelee.com for details and more information. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-lee
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 5, 2020