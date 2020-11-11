Fredonia, N.Y.-Rose M. Millonzi, died on November 9, 2020, at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, NY. She was born on June 19, 1925 to the late Frank and Stella (Grabowski) Moscato of Fredonia, NY. Rose’s family was very important to her. On June 19, 1948, she married the love of her life, Philip Millonzi and together they raised three children. When the children were older, they would go on family camping trips to Allegany State Park. She also enjoyed shopping and having birthday lunches with her sisters. Rose was a phenomenal baker and at Christmas time, you would find her in the kitchen, baking her traditional fig, carrot, and cherry cookies. Rose liked to get her hair done regularly to always look her best. During the spring and summer, she would be tending to her flowers and garden. She greatly loved her husband, Philip, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, and brothers. Besides being a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt, Rose worked in the cafeteria at the Old Main School and the Red Wing Corporation in Fredonia. She was also a member of St. Anthony’s Church. Rose is survived by her sons, Ronald (Diane) Millonzi of Fredonia, NY, Dennis (Cindy) Millonzi of Dunkirk, and daughter, Barbara (Scott) Freeman of Saratoga Springs, NY. She is further survived by five grandchildren, Mark Millonzi, Laura Sexton, Lisa Cuthbert, Ross Freeman, Rachel Freeman and six great grandchildren, Dante and Maura Millonzi, Owen and Lillian Sexton, and Evelyn and Maxwell Cuthbert. Rose will be terribly missed by her sisters, Lucy Moscato and Theresa Rose, both of Fredonia, NY. Besides her parents and husband, Philip, Rose was preceded in death by three brothers, Louis, Tony, and Russell Moscato, and sister, Mary Millonzi. The Family would like to extend their special thanks to the staff at Chautauqua County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dunkirk, NY and the WCA Home in Fredonia, NY for the wonderful care they provided for Rose. Donations, in Rose’s memory, to the Lakeshore Humane Society, 431 East Chestnut Street in Dunkirk, NY, would be appreciated. There will be no visitation hours and the Funeral Services will be held privately by the Family. Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Fredonia, NY. All arrangements have been entrusted to Michael R. Fantauzzi, Owner and Director of the FANTAUZZI FUNERAL HOME, 82 East Main Street, Fredonia, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-m-millonzi