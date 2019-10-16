Home

Services
Tunison Funeral Home
105 Lake Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-0440
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement's Church
231 Lake Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY
Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
983 Watervliet Shaker Rd.
Albany, NY
Resources
Rose Mary Schlonski


1928 - 2019
Rose Mary Schlonski Obituary
Saratoga Springs, NY Rose Mary Schlonski, formerly of Albany Street, Saratoga Springs, NY, passed away peacefully at Wesley Health Care Center on Saturday October 12, 2019. She was 90 years old.Born on November 3, 1928 in Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles Crimaldi and Rose Ann Marquetta Crimaldi.She married her husband, Anthony Joseph Schlonski, on September 20, 1960. He passed away in 1987.Rose worked for many years at Grand Union in Saratoga Springs, NY as a clerk.She was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the Ladies of Charity, and the Christian Women's Club. In her leisure, she enjoyed trying various new foods and decorating greeting cards.In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her sisters Filomena Colangelo Barrett and Frances Johns and a brother Charles Crimaldi Jr.Survivors include her three sons, Anthony Schlonski Derrick and his wife Melissa of Glens Falls NY; Steven Schlonski and his wife Lori of Colorado Springs CO; and Jeff Schlonski of Saratoga Springs NY; and her grandchildren, Amanda, Emily, Judy, and Sean Derrick and Brandon and Cameron Schlonski.Family and friends may call from 4-6 pm on Sunday October 20, at the Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday October 21, at St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd. Albany, NY.Memorial donations can be made in her memory to Catholic Daughters of the Americas, 40 Pine Rd., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online remembrances can be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-mary-schlonski
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 17, 2019
