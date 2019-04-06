Saratoga Springs - Rosemary Driscoll, formerly of Washington St. and recently of Homestead Road, passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019 at home. She was 62.Born on Dec 2 1956, in Saratoga Springs NY, she was the daughter of the late, Malcolm L. Sr. And Jean (Waring) Driscoll. Rosemary graduated from Saratoga BOCES and attended Saratoga Alpha and Saratoga Day Program at Saratoga Bridges. She was a member of the Church of St. Peter in Saratoga Springs and recently a participant of Olde Saratoga Reformed Church in Schuylerville NY.In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother Timothy (Margie), two sisters, Kathleen Lynett, and Marianna (Mike) Burke. She was also predeceased by several aunts and uncles.Survivors include two sisters, Eileen Ferguson of Philadelphia Pa, and Jean Marie (Ed) Lindberg of Massapequa Park, NY, two brothers, Malcolm L (Linda) Driscoll Jr. of Syracuse NY, and Joseph (Pam) Driscoll of Schuylerville NY. She is also survived by one uncle, Charles Furey, 19 nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews and cousins too numerous to count. In addition, she is survived by several friends at 71 Homestead Road who were instrumental in Rosemary’s life for the last 20 years.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Burke Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway Saratoga Springs.A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway, with the Rev. Thomas Chevalier, Pastor, officiating.Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter’s Cemetery West Ave.Memorials donations in Rosemary’s name may be made to Saratoga Bridges Inc., 16 Saratoga Bridges Blvd. Ballston Spa NY 12020, or AIM Services, 4227 Rte. 50 Saratoga Springs NY.The family would like to thank “Community Hospice” for providing support and care. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rosemary-driscoll Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary