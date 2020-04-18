|
Rosemary O’Hara of Saratoga Springs, NY died peacefully on April 16th, 2020 in her home. She was 87 years old.Born in Albany, NY in 1933, she was the daughter of the late Edward & Mary Meyer and grew up on Whitehall Rd. She attended and graduated Albany High School where she was a Cheerleader for several sports throughout High School.She married Anthony J. “Spike” O’Hara in 1953 and moved her family to Saratoga Springs in 1963. Married for 44 years until her late husband’s death, she was a homemaker and mother of 7 Children, worked as an Office Manager for New Directions Advertising Agency and Skidmore College. Utilizing her skills and patience she later became an Operator for the Hearing Impaired with AT&T in Saratoga Spring & Martinsburg, WV spanning an 11-year career prior to moving back to Saratoga Springs in 2000 for retirement.Rosemary was an avid reader of mysteries and in her younger years enjoyed acting in local theater. She volunteered at several Saratoga Springs venues, among them SPAC, Spa Little Theater, and The Saratoga Race Course in support of her community.Rosemary is predeceased by her late husband Anthony, her brother Ed Meyer, Jr, and survived by her loving children: Kevin O’Hara (wife Dalia) of Bixby, OK; Sean O’Hara-Stroudsburg, PA; Siobian Hicks (husband Billy) of Flowery Branch, GA; Bridget O’Hara of Lexington, KY; Terence O’Hara; Brendan O’Hara (wife Kerry) both of Saratoga Springs and Brian O’Hara.She also leaves her loving Grandchildren: Liam, Ian and Shannon O’Hara (OK); Spencer, Austin, and Lauren Hicks (GA), Alex and Nicole Wood (KY), and Catherine O’Hara of Saratoga Springs.As waves to our shores, generations to come will be influenced by Rosemary’s life and her impact will be everlasting to those she loved.In celebration, a private family ceremony will be held in her memory Tuesday, April 21, 2020. There will be no public calling hours but encourage all those who knew Rosemary to pray in her Memory and those she has left behind.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rosemary-ohara
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 19, 2020