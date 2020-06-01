SARATOGA SPRINGS - Roslyn, “Roz” Goldsmith, 96, of Lawrence Street died peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones at Embury Apartments.Born on July 3rd, 1923 in the Bronx, NY, with her beloved twin brother, Sheldon, to Lena and Louis Getzoff, Roz graduated from Hunter College in Manhattan in 1947, and taught for 12 years at P.S. 84 in the Bronx. Throughout her life, Roz was passionate about her love for all things New York. She had a special affinity for tennis, especially the US Open and her NY sports teams, the Yankees, the Giants, and the Knicks.Roz “reluctantly” agreed to meet an upstate NY restauranteur on a blind date on April Fools Day in 1959. After being wined and dined by this upstate gentleman in Times Square, six months later she was married and moved to Saratoga Springs, to be with her husband, Nate. While Nate was the original “Mother” Goldsmith, Roz was behind the scenes helping everything run smoothly. She made daily trips between the two restaurants, (Mother Goldsmith’s and The Country Gentleman) transporting Nate, whose eyesight never allowed him to drive, carrying trays of fresh baked pastries or bags of ice. Each evening, Roz would join Nate at the restaurant where they would meet and greet their beloved customers and enjoy dinner together. Roz had a magnetic personality, warm smile and an impeccable sense of style. She loved talking to customers and was often found pouring extra hot coffee at the end of diners’ meals. Roz insisted that the only coffee served had to be piping hot, something she enjoyed to her last days.Roz was the consummate host whether at the restaurants, or in her home, where she always welcomed her frequent guests with platters of food especially, pretzels, candies and her famous tuna salad that she would push morning, noon or night.After the sale of the restaurants, Roz returned to teaching, working as a beloved substitute teacher for 10 years in the Saratoga school district. She was devoted to her students, and also her family, so was thrilled with the arrival of her grandchildren, Ben, Lia, Adam, Josh & Hope. Grandma Roz always had kind words of encouragement and showed an intimate awareness of what was going on in each of their lives.Roz was very committed to the Jewish community and was a member of Congregation Shaare Tefille for almost 50 years. Roz, along with Nate, loved attending weekly services and then going out for coffee with a small group that called themselves the C.R.A.F.T. Club.The family extends its heartfelt thanks to Kimberly Moore, who for 3 1/2 years has been Roz’s loving caregiver and whose devotion to Roz is something the family will never forget. The family also thanks the nurses and staff of Community Hospice of Saratoga for their compassionate care.Roz was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Nate Goldsmith and her twin brother, Sheldon Getzoff.Survivors include her loving children, daughter Paula (Jonathan) Fishbein of Delmar, and son Lawrence (Rhea) Goldsmith of Little Silver, NJ, five loving grandchildren, Benjamin and Lia Fishbein, and Adam, Josh, and Hope Goldsmith, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private. The family looks forward to celebrating Roz’s life with her friends and extended family at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Congregation Shaara Tfille, 84 Weibel Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 http://www.communityhospice.org/donate.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/roslyn-roz-goldsmith
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.