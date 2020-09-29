GANSEVOORT – Roy “Jim” St John, age 75, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital with his family at his side. He was born on August 20, 1945 in Brodhead, Wisconsin, the son of the Roy St John and Mary St John. Jim was a supervisor in the Food Service Department at Skidmore College for many years prior to retiring. Jim was an avid Golfer; he was a Charter Member of the Old Firehouse Golf League that was started in 1985. He was League Champion Golfer in 1986. He loved going to the racetrack, but his 15 years living in Key West were the most fun and memorable times he cherished. Jim will be forever remembered for his caring heart and unconditional strength for 34 years while dealing with health issues. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Nanci St John; brother, Bill St John (Carol); sister Jane St John; many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly. At the family’s request there will be a private Celebration of Life for Jim at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim can be made to the Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Rd, Greenfield Center, NY 12833. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/roy-jim-st-john