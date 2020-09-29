1/1
Roy St "Jim" John
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GANSEVOORT – Roy “Jim” St John, age 75, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital with his family at his side. He was born on August 20, 1945 in Brodhead, Wisconsin, the son of the Roy St John and Mary St John. Jim was a supervisor in the Food Service Department at Skidmore College for many years prior to retiring. Jim was an avid Golfer; he was a Charter Member of the Old Firehouse Golf League that was started in 1985. He was League Champion Golfer in 1986. He loved going to the racetrack, but his 15 years living in Key West were the most fun and memorable times he cherished. Jim will be forever remembered for his caring heart and unconditional strength for 34 years while dealing with health issues. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Nanci St John; brother, Bill St John (Carol); sister Jane St John; many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly. At the family’s request there will be a private Celebration of Life for Jim at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim can be made to the Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Rd, Greenfield Center, NY 12833. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/roy-jim-st-john


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved