Ruth Ann Mullen, 77, went to be with her lord and savior Jesus Christ, December 20, 2019 at home with her loving daughter by her side. One day shy of her 78th birthday, Ruth had other plans for her birthday celebration.She was born in Greenwich, NY, on December 21, 1941 to the late Robert and Marie (Fremont) Foster.Ruth married John Fisher in 1965 and together they had two children. They owned and operated Love Transportation and Cabaret Limousine, Inc. in NYC. They drove the likes of the Beatles, Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, The band, The Grateful Dead, Chicago, Santana, Jefferson Airplane, and Richie Havens. Love transportation was instrumental in transporting musicians to the heliport from which they could hop a chopper to Yasgur’s Farm the site of Woodstock.Ruth and John were also custodians to John Lennon’s psychedelic-painted Rolls-Royce which was in storage at the Fisher’s. They became something of a legend.Ruth separated from John in 1972 and moved back to Greenwich to raise her children solely until they left the home. Later in life she worked in the banking industry in Greenwich and Saratoga where she retired. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Legion 515 and was proud of her service in the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2586 in Saratoga, serving as their chaplain for many years. She lived her life by the Eagles motto “People helping People”.Ruth later married Timothy Mullen and together they were devoted to the Eagles Club with many different fundraisers and events. They loved to travel and visit with family and friends.In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her 1st husband John Fisher and 2nd husband Timothy Gerald Mullen.She is survived by her loving children Suzette (William) Kuzmich of Greenwich and Christopher (Jennifer) Fisher of Syracuse; grandchildren LCPL William and Heath Kuzmich, Jessica, Jared (Channia), Zachary, Makayla, Josiah, Melony and Jillian Fisher; 8 step-children from her second husband Timothy Gerald Mullen as well as extended family and friends. Predeceased by daughter in law Jacqueline (Smalls) FisherA memorial mass will be held at 10am on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Church, Hill St, Greenwich, NY, 12834 with the Rev. Edward Kacerguis officiating. The family will receive friends at 9:30am prior to the memorial mass.Spring burial will be held in the Greenwich Cemetery.Donations in Ruth’s name may be made to the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 373 Crescent Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866.Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-ann-mullen
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 24, 2019