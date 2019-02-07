|
Age: 87Ruth died at home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.She was born on July 13, 1931 in Lake Luzerne, NY. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Ethel Luce Dingmon.Many years ago, Ruth worked as a Tacker at the former Van Raalte Mill in Saratoga Springs. She married Robert “Bob” Beagle on January 6, 1952. Ruth’s passion was her family. She loved nothing more than to have all her loved ones together for large family dinners, especially during the holidays. With her husband as Santa, Ruth dressed as Mrs. Santa for many years, making magical Christmas memories for so many.Ruth loved music, a few of her favorites were Daniel O’Donnell, Anne Murray, and Nat King Cole. She loved to read, and in her last years would often read a book in a day.She was predeceased by her siblings: Fran, Howard “Bud”, John, George “Skip”, Donald, Doris “Dodie”, Willis “Mike”, Wellington, and Charles, her infant daughter Darlene Beagle, her husband Robert L. Beagle who died on July 6, 2010 and her granddaughter Brandy Palmer who died January 20, 2019.Survivors include her children : Debbie (John) Abbott, Bonnie Hammond and her companion Tom Fleischer, David (Vicki) Beagle, Mindy (Lenny) Clear, Tammy (Ron) Farr, Kim Fleischer, Robert "Bobby" Beagle and his companion Judy, Stacie (Rich) Blomberg; grandchildren: Jill, Melanie, Jeremy, Julie, Heather, Eric, Jason, Kristin, Lindsay, Sean, Jessica, Brandon, Ashley, Tommy, Michele, Nick and Cassidy (all favorites); 28 great grandchildren (favorites), several favorite nieces and nephews, and Cathy Gonzalez (who, in Ruth’s words she loved as a daughter) and Cathy’s husband Eddie.Calling hours will be Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM followed by services at 2:00 PM at Wilton Funeral Home, 395 Ballard Road, Wilton, NY.Burial will be in the spring at Maplewood Cemetery.The family suggests memorials in Ruth’s name be made to High Peaks Hospice & Palliative Care, 79 Glenwood Avenue, 2nd Floor, Queensbury, NY 12804.For directions or to light a candle visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-midge-beagle
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 8, 2019