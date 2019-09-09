|
|
Ruth E. Roberts died peacefully with her family by her side Friday, September 6. A resident of Saratoga Springs from 1991-2014 she loved this community and was an essential member, volunteering at the Embury Apartments where she lived with her husband, David Roberts, who predeceased her. Acting asa volunteer and as the past President of the Saratoga Hospital Guild she contributed over 10,000 volunteer hours until the age of 86. She was also very involved with her church, The Presbyterian- New England Congregational Church in Saratoga Springs.Ruth attended Houghton College, earning a Bachelors degree in Music Education and taught Music and early education as a young mother. She raised 3 children and returned to school to earn a Masters degree from Columbia University Teachers College in Music Composition. She was an accomplished pianist but could play many instruments including strings. When she returned to the work force in her early 40’s she became an administrator of grant funds for a research cardiologist at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, later moved to Boston where she worked at Tufts Institute, and finally moved to Saratoga Springs working at Saratoga Hospital.She is survived by her sister Helen Prentice and sisters-in-law Ruth Murray (Ed) and Ruth Clark; 3 children, Rebecca Broadaway (Dana), Pamela Cervera (Jeff), and Stephen Cervera (Lisa); ); 5 grandchildren, Jared Kane (Amanda), Sarah Nikitopoulos (Brian), Matthew Nikitopoulos, Caroline Cervera, Abigail Cervera, and one great grandchild, Joshua Kane; 10 nieces and nephews, John Coldiron (Kay), JeanColdiron, Jane Coldiron, Yvonne Murray, Dayna Murray, Susan Kulha (John), Debbie Smeiles (Chris), Dale Prentice (Susan), Douglas Prentice, Sandy Quackenbush (Jon). She loved them all dearly and the feeling was mutual.A Memorial Service will be held on September 21, 2019 at United Methodist Church of Bay Shore, NY 11706 at 3 PM.Thank you so much to those wanting to honor Ruth. In lieu of flowers that last for a few days, we ask that you consider donating in memory of Ruth Roberts to one of these 3 non-profit organizations so that her legacy endures.https://missionfuel.nethttps://soroptimistsaratoga.org/node/98https://www.saratogahospitalfoundation.org/donate-now http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-e-roberts
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 10, 2019