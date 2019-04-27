Saratoga Springs, NY – Ruth Louise Callahan, a lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the age of 100.Ruth was the daughter of the late Howard and Louise (Kaber) Carroll. She was also predeceased by her husband John “Jack” Callahan who she married in 1937; her son Jack Callahan; brothers Howard, Arthur and Ralph Carroll and their wives and her daughter-in-law Claudia Callahan.Always a homemaker, Ruth was a former member of the PTA and a homeroom mother during her children’s grade school years. She was a member of the Home Bureau and a long time congregant of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Saratoga Springs. Family, friends and neighbors remember her as a very caring person who was always there to help. She was known for her immaculate and tastefully decorated home and her boundless energy that lasted until her passing. Ruth was fond of long walks, crafts, reading, crossword puzzles and day trips with her beloved daughter Carole.Survivors include her son James (Elizabeth) Callahan of Ballston Spa and daughter Carole (George) Jenkins of Saratoga Springs; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and her beloved niece Connie (Carroll) Walsh.Services were private and burial was at the convenience of the family.Memorial donations may be made to Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Rd., Greenfield Center, NY 12833.Arrangements were under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-louise-callahan Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary