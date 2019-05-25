The Saratogian Obituaries
BURKE & SONS FUNERAL HOME
628 NO BROADWAY
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866-1612
Saratoga Springs, NYRuth Mary Hursh Susat, 84, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at home. Born August 2, 1934, in Rochester, New York, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Nolan Hursh.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9am to 10am Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway followed by a Mass to be celebrated at 10am by the Rev. Thomas H. Chevalier Pastor and burial at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-mary-hursh-susat
Published in The Saratogian on May 26, 2019
