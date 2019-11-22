|
Albany - Ruth Schade Dorsman passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Home of the Good Shepherd - Saratoga Springs.Born October 26, 1920 in Albany, she was the daughter of William C. and Catherine Schade, and sister of the late Katherine Kugler, Eleanor Andrews, William Schade, Charles Schade and Bernard Schade. Ruth was predeceased by her loving husband Abraham B. Dorsman, Jr. who passed away in 1979.Ruth was a graduate of Albany High School and Mildred Elley Business School. Upon graduation she became the first woman bank teller in Upstate New York while working for City and County Savings Bank.When not traveling the world, Ruth enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, dancing, bowling and volunteering through her various memberships and affiliations at St. Andrews Church, Albany Medical Center Volunteer Association, The Aurania Club, Albany Elks Senior Bowling League and Pinehaven Country Club.She is survived by her four children: William Dorsman and his wife Rose (Saratoga Springs, NY), Nancy Dorsman (Wheaton, IL), Abraham Dorsman III and his wife Judy (Guilderland, NY) and Peter Dorsman and his wife Colleen (Saratoga Springs, NY). She is also survived by her nine grandchildren (Kristin Senne, Brandon Cackowski-Schnell, Craig Dorsman, Garrett Dorsman, Keely Causevic, Alison Brooks, Patrick Dorsman, Jeffrey Dorsman and Margaret Dorsman) and her eleven great grandchildren.Family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Home of the Good Shepherd - Saratoga Springs for the excellent care and comfort they provided.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Saturday, November 23, from 9-11:00 AM in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY. Service will follow at 12:00 pm St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 10 North Main Avenue, Albany, NY. Burial in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Albany, NY.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ruth's memory to Saratoga Hospital Foundation, Palliative Care Unit, 211 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or on their website at saratogahospitalfoundation.orgTo leave a message for the family, please visit www.McVeighFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 23, 2019