|
|
Samantha Renee Bowe, 20, passed away unexpectedly, June 19, 2019 in Millsboro, DE.Samantha was beautiful, intelligent, out going, talented and had a positive impact on everyone she met. Her life ended much too soon. Her many dreams will never be fulfilled.Born and raised in Saratoga Springs, NY; she was the daughter of Thomas James Bowe and Jennifer Renee Briscoe.She attending Saratoga Springs High School and recently moved to Delaware to live with her mother and had plans to further her education in Delaware in the fall.Samantha had a great love for animals and would have rescued all the unwanted dogs and horses in the world if she could. She was an accomplished Horsewoman and for several years successfully competed in area equestrian events, winning many awards including a number of Championships.She also had a great love of music, was a fashion enthusiast; but most of all she loved spending time with family.Samantha is survived by her mother, Jennifer Briscoe (Donald Spencer); father Thomas J Bowe (Amanda Hatalski); stepfather Frank Mickenzi; sister Stephanie Bowe (Christopher) and nieces Sophia and Delilah and nephew Landon; brother Travis Bowe (Alexandrea); sisters Olivia and Leah and brother Jacob; maternal grandmother Theresa Briscoe, maternal grandfather Dennis Briscoe; paternal grandmother Joanne Bowe; a sister Dawn Mickenzi as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11am Wednesday, June 26 at Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Saratoga Springs.Calling hours will be held Tuesday, June 25 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the funeral home.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/samantha-renee-bowe
Published in The Saratogian on June 23, 2019