Mrs. Sarah Hunter Buttles, 80, a.k.a. “Silly Salli,” ran into the arms of Jesus on February 19, 2020 when she finished her race (2 Timothy 4:7-8) at Lake Wylie Assisted Living in Clover, SC after a courageous battle with angiosarcoma. Born on March 8, 1939 in Glens Falls, NY, she was indeed a tough old broad, as she called herself. Salli married the love of her life, Bob Buttles, in 1959 while attending SUNY Oneonta. Working her way through college in the campus kitchen washing dishes, Salli believed in hard work and pursuing her dreams. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and welcomed their beautiful daughter shortly thereafter. With three sons to follow, life was a constant adventure in South Glens Falls, NY where countless family memories were made over the years.Salli was predeceased by her parents, Eric & Dorothy Hunter; husband, Robert James Buttles; beloved brother Bruce and his wife (Salli’s dear sister-in-law and BFF) Janet Hunter; and niece Christine Kubricky. Salli is survived by her daughter, Beth Dowd; son Bob Jr. and wife, Ellen; son Bruce and wife, Kristi; son Bart and wife, Michelle; niece Tiffany Hunter; niece Michelle Russo; seven grandchildren: Eric Dowd, Bobby Buttles III, Ben, Sarah, Paul, Blake and Brent Buttles; grandnieces and grandnephews: Alexis Hunter Holmes and husband, Erron; Jake Kubricky; Quincie Kubricky; Tyler Santiago; Forrest Kubricky; Sophia Russo; Adrianna Russo; and great-grandnephew Zyaire Hunter-Holmes.Salli loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, most of all, with her husband as a close second. She was a gifted artist, painter and song writer. Salli was a natural dog whisperer and rescued more than sixty dogs over the years with her husband. Salli owned a consignment store where ministry to her clients meant more than the business itself. She was also a schoolteacher and private caregiver among many plates she regularly spun. Silly Salli’s “Marketplace Ministry” was her calling as she knew she was put on this earth to make others smile. She loved to garden, cook, go camping with family in Maine, and play poker with friends back in the day. Salli’s happy places were time with family, at church, garage sales and the beach. She could fix anything with White-Out, a screwdriver and floss.Salli believed: the bigger the earrings the better; there’s no such weather as too hot; it was always a good time for cheeseburgers and chocolate milkshakes; a tidy house is a happy house; laugh often & never grow up; have an outfit for every occasion; keep knitting; be up for anything; and trust God with everything.She made some of her best memories on Hunt Lake at “Camp” where they went ice fishing in the winter, enjoyed sailing in the summer and spent precious moments gathering with family and friends keeping warm by the fireplace and counting fireflies on the porch.Salli loved her family, her country and never met a stranger. Helping others thrilled her heart. More than anything, she loved dancing with her husband. After more than four decades together, they moved as one person to the beat of their own music. They relished their second honeymoon in Tampa, FL for the last decade of his life, and spent their days picking fresh citrus off their fruit trees, garage-sale shopping, bike riding, relaxing on the beach, and soaking in the hot tub on the back porch.Silly Salli enjoyed life to the fullest! Her family will continue to feel her spirit in the songs she wrote, canvases she painted, ministries she supported, poetry she penned and stories she told. She was one-of-a-kind and will be dearly missed. The family’s heartfelt thanks and deep gratitude go out to the amazing folks at Lake Wylie Assisted Living and Agape Hospice for loving her so well. A celebration of life for Salli will be held in New York this summer, and Bob & Salli’s ashes will be laid to rest together at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Service details forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to SamaritansPurse.org in her memory. One more thing…Mom/Nana, my feet are bigger than yours. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sarah-buttles-1
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 1, 2020