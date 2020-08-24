Middle Grove, N.Y.-Scott E. Hersey, 52, of Middle Grove, NY went to be with our Lord on Wed., Aug 19, 2020. Born in Niskayuna, NY on Aug 18, 1968 to Donald and Beverly Hersey. Scott grew up in Galway, NY where he attended Galway Schools and graduated in 1986. Scott went on to work at Quad Graphics for awhile before becoming self-employed doing construction and lawn care. Scott loved hanging out with family and friends having parties and massive bonfires. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and car races. Scott is survived by his parents, sister Carrie Rabideau, son K C Hersey, daughter Aubree Hersey and stepson Jeremy Mertens. He is also survived by many aunt's, uncle's, niece's and nephews, 3 grandchildren and 2 great niece's. Scott was predeceased by his brother Deric S. Hersey. Arrangements are under the care of Ryan's Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at East Galway Cemetery on Wed 26, 2020 at 10 am. Family and friends are invited to attend. http://www.lastingmemories.com/scott-e-hersey