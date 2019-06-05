|
WILTON – Seymour R. “Bud” Woolsey, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.He was born on January 26, 1946 in Troy, NY, the son of the late Seymour Robert Woolsey and Frances Woolsey Griffiths.A celebration of life service at St. Luke's on the Hill, Mechanicville, NY will be at 11:30 am. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:30 on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871 with Father David W. Haig officiating.The full obituary will appear in Sunday’s paper, June 16th. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the full Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/seymour-r-bud-woolsey
Published in The Saratogian on June 6, 2019