Sharon Herrington
1951 - 2020
FORT EDWARD- Sharon Herrington, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with her family at her side. She was born on December 18, 1951 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; the daughter of the late Norbert Saxton and Dorothy Cole Saxton. Sharon was a Nocturnal Observer at Rubin Dialysis Center in Saratoga Springs for many years. She was also a Home Health Aide. Sharon was a natural caregiver who loved her patients dearly. Her compassion overflowed with kindness, love, and warmth that embraced all whom she cared for. She also enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family and camping. She is survived by her son, Dale Herrington (Jamie Berube); daughter, Shannon Trowbridge (Scott); brothers, Robert Saxton (Mary Lou), Wayne Saxton, Kevin Saxton; sisters, Carol Furlani, Linda Battiste (Paul), Joyce Saxton, Joan Saxton, Nancy Fontaine (Rick); grandchildren, Justin Coffey, Isabella Trowbridge and many friends who will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul, brother, Norbert Saxton. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 12:30 pm on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871. Family and friends may meet at the funeral home at 11:30 am if you would like to participate in the procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flower, donation in Sharon’s name can be made to Glens Falls Cancer Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 12866. For online condolences, pleases visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/sharon-herrington


Published in The Saratogian from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Memorial Gathering
11:30 AM
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
OCT
26
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
