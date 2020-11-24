1/1
Shawn Michael Coy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kingsport, TN-Shawn Michael Coy, 51, of Kingsport, TN was born in Catskill, New York in 1969 and a long time resident of Saratoga County, New York. He passed away on November 20, 2020. Shawn is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gertrude Coy. He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Marie Wark-Coy of 24 years; siblings, Todd Coy, Greg Coy (Irene), Diane Coy, Brenda Heritage, Pamela Case (John); mother-in-law, Diane Manning and many nieces and nephews. Shawn attended Stillwater High School and graduated in the class of 1987. He played basketball in high school and attended Saratoga Warren BOCES for computers. After high school he joined the United States Army from 1987 through 1991. He was stationed in Fort Drum, NY. He was a U.S. Army specialist, SP4 Computer Programmer Systems Analyst. He was highly decorated and served during the Gulf War, Operation Desert Storm. Shawn worked at Silgan Closures of Kingsport, TN for 26 years. He was a Quality Assurance Engineer and a Quality Supervisor. He loved his job and the people he worked with. He liked teaching people and helping people better themselves. He was a huge sports fan and loved NBA Basketball, NFL Football and Baseball. He loved the Saratoga Race Track. Shawn was a kind, honest and caring person. He loved doing fun things with his wife, and hanging out with friends. He also loved his two dogs, Khloe and Leo. Michelle would like to thank his friends Ray and Kathy Hall for their support and Holston Valley Medical Center. Due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Shawn had a long struggle with COVID19 and he had type 2 diabetes. If you would like to make a donation in his memory you can do that at American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/donate?s_src=WWW20XX01DD001G001CC&s_subsrc=donate-button&utm_source=donate-button&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=general-donation&utm_term=donation&utm_content=top-nav&autologin=true http://www.lastingmemories.com/shawn-michael-coy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved