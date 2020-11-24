Kingsport, TN-Shawn Michael Coy, 51, of Kingsport, TN was born in Catskill, New York in 1969 and a long time resident of Saratoga County, New York. He passed away on November 20, 2020. Shawn is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gertrude Coy. He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Marie Wark-Coy of 24 years; siblings, Todd Coy, Greg Coy (Irene), Diane Coy, Brenda Heritage, Pamela Case (John); mother-in-law, Diane Manning and many nieces and nephews. Shawn attended Stillwater High School and graduated in the class of 1987. He played basketball in high school and attended Saratoga Warren BOCES for computers. After high school he joined the United States Army from 1987 through 1991. He was stationed in Fort Drum, NY. He was a U.S. Army specialist, SP4 Computer Programmer Systems Analyst. He was highly decorated and served during the Gulf War, Operation Desert Storm. Shawn worked at Silgan Closures of Kingsport, TN for 26 years. He was a Quality Assurance Engineer and a Quality Supervisor. He loved his job and the people he worked with. He liked teaching people and helping people better themselves. He was a huge sports fan and loved NBA Basketball, NFL Football and Baseball. He loved the Saratoga Race Track. Shawn was a kind, honest and caring person. He loved doing fun things with his wife, and hanging out with friends. He also loved his two dogs, Khloe and Leo. Michelle would like to thank his friends Ray and Kathy Hall for their support and Holston Valley Medical Center. Due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Shawn had a long struggle with COVID19 and he had type 2 diabetes. If you would like to make a donation in his memory you can do that at American Diabetes Association
