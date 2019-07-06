Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Duell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila E. Duell


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila E. Duell Obituary
Guilderland-Sheila E. Duell, age 88, passed July 5, 2019 in Guilderland, NY. Born in 1930 in Albany, NY, she was predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Anna Molloy, her four siblings, and her beloved husband of 25 years Clifford Duell.She is survived by their five daughters: Christine (Michael) Crook, Carol (Jeff) Fish, Sheila (Raymond) Burnash, Marcia (Frank) Pascuito and Sandra Sgambati; 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Sheila retired from NYS Dept. of Transportation and worked for the Town of Guilderland.She enjoyed having a good time with her beloved family and friends and always loved music and dancing. Her laughter and the good times shared with loved ones will be remembered always.The daughters wish to thank all those who assisted with our mothers care during her last years.Burial will be private. Friends may visit online at NewComerAlbany.com to leave condolences and memories. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sheila-e-duell
Published in The Saratogian on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now