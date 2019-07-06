|
Guilderland-Sheila E. Duell, age 88, passed July 5, 2019 in Guilderland, NY. Born in 1930 in Albany, NY, she was predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Anna Molloy, her four siblings, and her beloved husband of 25 years Clifford Duell.She is survived by their five daughters: Christine (Michael) Crook, Carol (Jeff) Fish, Sheila (Raymond) Burnash, Marcia (Frank) Pascuito and Sandra Sgambati; 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Sheila retired from NYS Dept. of Transportation and worked for the Town of Guilderland.She enjoyed having a good time with her beloved family and friends and always loved music and dancing. Her laughter and the good times shared with loved ones will be remembered always.The daughters wish to thank all those who assisted with our mothers care during her last years.Burial will be private. Friends may visit online at NewComerAlbany.com to leave condolences and memories. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sheila-e-duell
Published in The Saratogian on July 7, 2019