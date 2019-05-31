|
SARATOGA SPRINGSSheldon "Jack" Jacknowitz, age 90, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Gateway House of Peace surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 12, 1929 in Bronx, New York, son of the late Jack Jacknowitz and Margaret Rosenkrantz Jacknowitz. Before moving to Saratoga, Jack worked for the Los Angeles County Social Services Department as a Probation Officer and Social Services Director. Later in life Jack spent his time volunteering: in Elementary Schools both in Saratoga and Los Angeles, with Saratoga Hospice, at the Veterans Administration in Los Angeles, and at the Saratoga Battered Women's Center.He served in the military during the Korean war as a munitions tester and became a Peace activist after his service. He was actively involved with the Saratoga Peace Alliance and Veterans for Peace. Jack was a Snowbird who divided his time between Saratoga and Los Angles. He had extended family on both coasts whom he enjoyed spending time with. He was an avid Handball player and local hand ball champion of both Venice California and Saratoga County. He eventually replaced Handball with Pickle ball. Jack's hobbies included hiking the Adirondacks, kayaking on Lake Lonely, and being with friends.Jack Jacknowitz is survived by his daughters Hilja Jacknowitz and Clea Markman, his granddaughter Kira Markman, his son in law Jeffrey Markman, and his sister Rita Ginenthal's children.He is preceded in death by _Minerva Maki Jacknowitz aka Maki JacknowitzAt the families request there will be no calling hours or service. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Published in The Saratogian on June 2, 2019