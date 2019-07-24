|
ALBANY: Sherry Lynn Howie, 50, of Albany died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, after a long illness.Born Sept. 2, 1968, Sherry was a 1986 graduate of Ballston Spa High School, and she worked for more than a decade for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. She was an avid New York Yankees fan.She is survived by her parents, Arthur and Linda Howie of Malta; her sister, Mindy Young, and her family; and her aunts, uncle and cousins.Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the New Comer funeral home, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m.Contributions may be made in her memory to the National MS Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 (www.nationalmssociety.org).To express condolences, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sherry-lynn-howie
Published in The Saratogian on July 25, 2019