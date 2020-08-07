Hadley-Sheryl L. Brown, 50, of Route 9N, peacefully passed away Thursday evening, August 6, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Born on June 24, 1970 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Shirley (Sandra) Harrington and the late Charles Harrington. She was a 1988 graduate of Corinth Central School. Sheryl worked at the Stewart’s plant in Saratoga for 29 years. She loved swimming, hiking, the outdoors, bonfires with friends and had a special place in her heart for children and her French Bulldog, “Yogi”. She was dearly loved by her family and her large circle of friends. She was predeceased by her father, and a stepson, Daniell Kruger. Survivors include her mother, Shirley Harrington of Queensbury; her best friends and long-time companion, Paul Kruger of Hadley; her children: Erik Mosher of Martinsburg, WV, Zachary Bourdeau of Corinth, Greggory (Lisa) Kruger of Hadley; one grandson, Andrew Kruger; siblings: Charles (Sally) Harrington, Jr., of Ballston Spa, Dean (Lorri) Harrington of Corinth, Amber (Pat) Morey of Corinth; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Masks must be worn while in the funeral home and capacity limits as outlined by NY state will be adhered to. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sheryl’s memory may be directed to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Rd., Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or to the American Cancer Society
, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/sheryl-l-brown