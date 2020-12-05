1/1
Shirley A. Miller
1945 - 2020
SCHUYLERVILLE- Shirley A. Miller, 75, a former resident of Schuylerville, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Hudson Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Albany. Born Nov. 24, 1945; she was the daughter of Ralph and Celia Hammond.Shirley was a former employee of The Dairy Bar, Grand Union, UMI, and Four Winds Hospital. She loved shopping, baking, doing craft projects, gardening, and working in the yard. She also loved making sure that her hair looked perfect! In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her former husband and best friend, G. Thomas Miller; a son, Thomas C. Miller; a brother, Ralphie Hammond; and a sister, Nancy Hammond. Survivors include a daughter, Crystal Evitts; a brother, George Hammond and wife Diane; two sisters, Jane Decker and her husband Ed, and Sharon Tibbitts and her husband Thomas; four grandchildren, Osprey Millerwurst and husband Nathan, Thomas A. Miller, Erica Evitts, and Kelsey Evitts; along with several nieces and nephews. Due to Shirley’s love for flowers, there will be a private graveside service for family in the spring. Flowers can be brought to the burial to show your love for her. Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, N.Y., 12871. Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-a-miller

Published in The Saratogian from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave.
Schuylerville, NY 12871
(518) 695-3138
