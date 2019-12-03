|
QUEENSBURY, NY – Shirley Capone, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 8,2019 from 1pm-5pm at Sweet Basil, 1012 U.S. 9, Queensbury, NY 12804.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-capone
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 4, 2019