|
|
HADLEY - Shirley Garnet, age 83, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her home in Hadley.She was born on March 26, 1936 in Garden Grove, California, the daughter of the late Bud and Dot Williams.Shirley was a loving mother and grandmother who cherished time spent with her family. She enjoyed a variety of crafts including jewelry making, beading, knitting, crocheting, and sewing. She was an excellent cook who enjoyed experimenting with new recipes. Her home was always open to friends and family and would freely give time to help anyone. “Grandma” always made time for her grandchildren, with whom she loved spending time with. Her kindness often stretched to the animals around her, known to provide them with needed love and care.Shirley is survived by her sons, Richard F. Garnet Jr. (Shantell), John Caligaris (Reta); sister, Dorothy Darswell (Tom); grandchildren, Zachary Garnet, Keegan Garnet, Logan LaBarge, John Caligaris III, Jenna Caligaris and many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her husband Richard F. Garnet Sr. and daughter Christy Doyle.A private graveside service will be held at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-garnet
Published in The Saratogian on July 24, 2019