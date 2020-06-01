Shirley Harry Pawling, 90, of Brooksville, Florida, rose to heaven from the home of his daughter in Avoca, NY on Monday, May 18, 2020. He had recently returned to New York due to failing health.Born in Cohocton, NY on July 20, 1929, Shirley was the son of the late Kenneth A. and Genieva L. (Bouton) Pawling. He was a graduate of Avoca High School, Avoca, NY.Shirley attended college at Houghton College, earning his Bachelor’s Degree and received his Master’s Degree from Syracuse University. He worked in education his entire career as a school psychologist. He began his long career at Dansville Central School in Dansville, NY and later worked in the Washington and Rensselaer County School Districts of New York. He retired from the Saratoga Springs School District in Saratoga Springs, NY. He had served as interim Pastor at the Henrietta Wesleyan Church in Henrietta, NY.From 1951 to 1953, Shirley served in the US Army in military intelligence. On Dec 19, 1953, he married the former Jean Alderman in Haskinsville, NY. She preceded him in death on April 16, 1988. He later married Shirley Grant Harmon. She passed away on April 4, 2011.A devout Christian, Shirley was a lifelong member of Gideons International. He was a long time member of the Wesleyan Church, lastly at the Brooksville Wesleyan Church in Florida. Shirley had wintered in Florida many years, returning summers to New York where he summered at West Chazy Holiness Camp Meeting Association in West Chazy, NY. Shirley had many passions throughout his life, from sports, motorcycles and fast cars as a young man to travel and classic cars as he grew older, but none more than his family and especially his God. He was known for his many witticisms and words of wisdom, which he was happy to share. He had a ready smile and was dearly loved by all who had the privilege of knowing him. A very gifted speaker, he was often asked to speak and teach at various professional and religious events.Besides his wives, Shirley was predeceased by his son, Brock Pawling on January 11, 2020 and by his brother, William Pawling.He is survived by his daughters and their spouses, Robin Pawling of Houghton, NY, Kathleen and Fred Miller of Middle Grove, NY, Kimberly and Dennis Llewellyn of Avoca, Kristal and Tom Fox of Avoca, Colleen Pawling of Nome, Alaska and Kia and David Anderson of Clarksville, TN, his step daughters, his grandchildren, Erick Dontigney, Maria King Brown, Troy Dontigney, Kevin Miller, Jacob Miller, Greg Fox, Izel Pawling and Amy Deragon, 12 step grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, Ellie Dontigney and Huxley Miller, his sister, Elaine Johnson of Cameron Mills and many nieces and nephews.There will be a memorial service scheduled for a later date. Burial will be in Greenville Cemetery, Cohocton.Memorial donations are suggested to Gideons International at www.gideons.org/donate.Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-harry-pawling
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.