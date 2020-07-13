Ballston Spa, NY- Shirley M. Henstenberg passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. She was 83. Born April 16, 1937 in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late James and Helen Barry Yakel. Shirley worked for the Torrington Knitting Company for many years. She then worked as an LPN at Saratoga Hospital, retiring after 25 years of service. Shirley loved her cats and going to the casinos and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband Peter Henstenberg and her son Robert M. Collins. Shirley is survived by her daughter Cheryl Griffin and her husband Mark of Saratoga Springs; two sons, John Collins of Los Angeles and Brian Collins and his wife Heather of Caroga Lake; four step-daughters, Mary Nitchman of Ballson Spa, Carol Maynard of Florida, Shirley Krappman and her husband Jack of Saratoga Springs, Debbie Barrett and her husband Jerry of Gansevoort; ten grandkids; eleven great-grand kids and may step grand-kids. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A funeral home service will be conducted on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:30 am. Following required health protocols there can only be a maximum attendance of 30 people in the facility at a time to maintain proper social distancing. Masks or face coverings must be worn. Burial will be held at the family plot in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-henstenberg