Shirley Joanne Dillon
Saratoga Springs, NY – Shirley Joanne Dillon died August 20, 2020 at the Home of the Good Shephard in Saratoga Springs. She was 95. Born May 4, 1925 in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Ruth I. Miller Callahan. Shirley worked in the transfer department for the State Bank of Albany in Mechanicville, retiring in 1961. She had a kind soul and was always thinking of others. Shirley was a beautiful women, both inside and out, always “dressed to the nines” as she loved to wear her many special hats. She was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saratoga Springs. In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband John A. Dillon. They were married for 52 years before his passing away in 2006. Every year since John’s death, Shirley would attend an annual interfaith service and place a white dove and red ribbon on the Christmas tree in his memory. Funeral services were private as Shirley was laid to rest with her loving husband in their family plot in Maplewood Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-joanne-dillon


Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
