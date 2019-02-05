|
Saratoga Springs, NY - Shirley Marie Carr Grolley, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Wesley Health Care Center.Born on January 5, 1929 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Loretta Carr and a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. Shirley was a wife and mother in the early years of her marriage. Later in life she worked at and retired from the Saratoga County Support Collection Unit. She loved playing cards at family get togethers and was also known to enjoy Bingo and trips to the Casino with her sister Helen.In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her Husband Michael J. Grolley, Sr. and her brother Roy J. Carr.Survivors include Michael (Bonnie) Grolley, Michelle Grolley, Nicholas (Elizabeth) Grolley, Helen Carr Bryant , Patricia Bryant, Deanne (Richard) Helenek, Richard M. Helenek and Steven (Nancy) Helenek. She is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren.The family would like to offer a special thanks to the Nurses and Staff of (2 Springs) Wesley for the excellent care Shirley received there.Relatives and friends may call from 3 to 6pm Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). Burial will be in the spring at Gansevoort Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to either Saratoga Bridges, 16 Saratoga Bridges Blvd., Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or the Alzheimer's Foundation, 85 Watervliet Ave., Albany, NY 12206.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-marie-carr-grolley
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 6, 2019