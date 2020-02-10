|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY - Shirley R. Kellerhouse passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Shirley was born on June 5, 1932 in Albany, NY to the late Helen Bailey and Carl Beberwyk. After graduating from business school, Shirley married Leslie H. Kellerhouse in 1951 and raised her family in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut prior to returning to Saratoga Springs, NY in 1986. In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband, her brother Robert Beberwyk and grandson Brad Moskal. Shirley was employed by Aetna Insurance Company for many years, retiring in 1997. She enjoyed camping, traveling, playing cards with her friends, cuddling with her kitties and spending time with her family. Shirley was also a member of TOPS, Wilton Seniors and the Red Hat Society. She is survived by her children Paul Kellerhouse, Diane Tew (Billy) and Sandi Walsh (Mark); grandchildren Ashley Fogarty (Patrick), Leah Kellerhouse (Jesse Vasquez), Amanda Beaver (Kevin) and Nicholas Furnia; great grandchildren Isabella Cornwall, Bradlee and Annabelle Beaver; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to give special thanks to all staff at the Wesley Health Care Center for the dignified care, kindness and compassion shown to Shirley for the past several years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/donate or the ASPCA at https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give Relatives and friends may call from 3 to 5pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway (584-5373) with a memorial service immediately after.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-r-kellerhouse
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 11, 2020