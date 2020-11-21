1/1
Shirley Simpson
Saratoga Springs-On November 20, 2020, Shirley Simpson, loving Mom, Nana, and Great-grandmother passed away peacefully at age 85. Born on October 17, 1935 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of Joseph and Helen Steigerwald. Shirley was lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs and formerly resided on Lincoln Avenue and the Raymond Watkins Apartments. She was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. For many years, she and her former husband Gulley Simpson owned and operated Simpson Service Station in Saratoga Springs. In later years, she worked as a bookkeeper for Boyce & Drake Plumbing Company. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers Richard and E. Thomas Steigerwald. Shirley’s passion in life were her children William G Simpson (Terry), Alicia Simpson and Nicolle Luse (Tom). Her grandchildren Alexander (Emily) and Jonathan Luse; great-grandchildren Braydon and Isabella. She also leaves a brother John Steigerwald, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a passionate mother who blessed many individuals with her generosity and care. A graveside service will be held at 1:30pm Wednesday November 25 at the family plot at Greenridge Cemetery in Saratoga Springs and a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs. Arrangements are by Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs. Online guestbook at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-simpson


Published in The Saratogian from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
