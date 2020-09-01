CORINTH - Stacey Corsetti, age 46, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital with her loving family at her side. She was born on April 19, 1974 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the daughter of Bruce Vogt and Florence Ilgen Vogt. Stacey was born to a loving family, having Down Syndrome, but this never slowed her down. She graduated from Apache Jct. High School and enjoyed cheerleading. Stacey enjoyed life and embraced each moment with joy and happiness. Throughout the years, Stacey was helped, supported, and allowed to blossom as a radiant young woman. She was kind, gentle and a loving person. Everyone who knew or met her loved her. Stacey is survived by her parents Bruce and Dolly Vogt; brother, Michael Corsetti; sisters, Vicki Macreno (Aaron); Ashley Cisetti; nephews, Anthony Macreno, Justin Macreno, Luke Macreno and many friends who will miss her dearly. Stacey is preceded in death by her father, Anthony Corsetti. An outdoor funeral service in honor of Stacey will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friend may call from 12 noon to 2 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations in honor of Stacey can be made to the family to assist with the funeral expenses. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/stacey-corsetti