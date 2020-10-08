1/
Ballston SpaStanley E. Brizzie, Sr. 93, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born in Hudson, NY on August 6, 1927. He served in the US Army. Stanley was a member of Teamsters Local 294 and drove tractor trailer for Holmes Transportation for many years. He enjoyed target shooting, gardening and shopping for farm machinery. He was predeceased by his sister Arline Spanfelner. Stanley is survived by his children Stanley Brizzie, Jr (Gina), Laura Bailey (Joel), Gary Brizzie (Linda) and Eric Brizzie; nieces Nancy Nyman (Philip) and Linda Bierce (Jim); six grandchildren, one great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, October 13 from 10am to 11am at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 11am. Burial with military honors will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Social distancing and facemasks are required. Memorial contributions in memory of Stanley may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/stanley-brizzie-sr



Published in The Saratogian from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
