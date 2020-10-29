1/1
Stanley D. Akers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILTON N.Y.-Stanley D. Akers, age 83, passed away on October 24, 2020. He was born on October 3, 1937 in Crystal Springs P.A., the son of the late Charles Akers and Mary Kagerise Akers. Stan worked at Equality Meat in Cohoes N.Y., as the director of maintenance. Stan enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and family. Also, enjoyed running Stan’s Flea Market as he had run it for 26 years. Stan is survived by his sons: Christopher Akers and Richard Akers; his daughter: Brenda Wilson (Mark); brother, Patrick Akers (Leona); grandchildren, Jessica Sinnott (Steven), and Amanda Dia; great grandchildren, Lauren and Lucas. He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Akers; his brothers, Allen, Jim and Robert Akers and his sister, Lois. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 pm on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, New York, with Pastor Dave Worcester officiating. Family and friends may call from 2pm to 4pm prior to the celebration of life service. Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19, social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of our staff and every guest. For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/stanley-d-akers



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved