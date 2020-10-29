WILTON N.Y.-Stanley D. Akers, age 83, passed away on October 24, 2020. He was born on October 3, 1937 in Crystal Springs P.A., the son of the late Charles Akers and Mary Kagerise Akers. Stan worked at Equality Meat in Cohoes N.Y., as the director of maintenance. Stan enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and family. Also, enjoyed running Stan’s Flea Market as he had run it for 26 years. Stan is survived by his sons: Christopher Akers and Richard Akers; his daughter: Brenda Wilson (Mark); brother, Patrick Akers (Leona); grandchildren, Jessica Sinnott (Steven), and Amanda Dia; great grandchildren, Lauren and Lucas. He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Akers; his brothers, Allen, Jim and Robert Akers and his sister, Lois. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 pm on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, New York, with Pastor Dave Worcester officiating. Family and friends may call from 2pm to 4pm prior to the celebration of life service. Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19, social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of our staff and every guest. For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/stanley-d-akers