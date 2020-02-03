|
Stephan W. Rubaszek Jr., 31, of Saratoga Springs, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 30, 2019 in Louisville, KY, while traveling. Born Feb. 10, 1988, Stephan was the son of the late Stephan “Steve” and Lori (Coppola) Rubaszek.Growing up in Middle Grove, Stephan enjoyed the outdoors and many hobbies became passions, four-wheeling at the top of the list. He also enjoyed building model cars, and taking LEGO building to unthought of levels. He was a voracious reader as a child, and was known to lock himself in his room, reading four books at a clip, upon obtaining a subscription to the “Goosebumps” series.Stephan went to Saratoga Springs High School, where he was known by some as a “Metal nerd,” making it his priority to expose friends and family to bands he respected in that genre of music. After high school, Stephan took up welding, continuing a trade skill he had started learning trough BOCES. As a member of UA Local 7 Plumbers & Steamfitters, he was employed at several area outfits over the years as a welder and fitter.He is survived by sisters Lana Rubaszek and Andrea Rubaszek; maternal grandmother, Marion D. Coppola of Saratoga Springs; two nieces, Raine and Zophia, as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.A celebration of Stephan’s life will be held this Thursday, Feb. 6 from 2-5 p.m. at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs. http://www.lastingmemories.com/stephan-w-rubaszek-jr
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 4, 2020