Saratoga Springs - Stephen P. Todd, 68, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 with loved ones by his side.Stephen was the son of the late Kenneth and Gloria Todd of Saratoga Springs where he lived all his life and was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. He enjoyed being with his grandson, playing miniature golf and hitting jackpots in the game room in Lake George. He loved the ocean in Maine, the New York Yankees, television and movies, and he never ate a meal without a tall glass of lemonade.He is survived by his two sons; Paul and Daniel Todd, sister Jacalyn Wiedecker, two brothers; Thomas and William Todd, and grandson Zachary Todd.A special thank you to the people at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group – Oncology/Hematology for their loving care and support during his battle with cancer. You meant a lot to him.Memorial Donations can be made to , 1 Marcus Blvd, Suite 104, Albany, NY 12205 or .Services will be private at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (584-5373).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/stephen-p-todd Published in The Saratogian on May 3, 2019