SARATOGA SPRINGS - Sterling Lawrence Johnsen, age 80, of Pyramid Pines, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020 with his family at his side.He was born on November 28, 1939 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of the late George Johnsen and Zillah Ives Johnsen.In Sterling’s early years he attended Mount Pleasant High School where he graduated in 1957. Following graduation Sterling joined the US Airforce in 1958 as an Air Flight Mechanic where he served his country with pride until he retired as a Master Sergeant in 1985. While he was in the service, he served during the Peacetime and Vietnam Era and achieved many awards and other recognitions throughout his 25 years of service, with a short separation.After retiring from the service, Sterling continued his education earning an Associate’s degree in Liberal Arts at Lewis and Clark Community College in 1987, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Columbia College in 1995 and a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Management at Park College in 1995. Sterling worked many jobs to name a few, he was a Logistics Engineer in Washington, DC, he was a security guard at Wood Lawn Common Apartment, a Safety Gun Locks at the Bean Agency, a front desk clerk at the YMCA, an Electric Sales Rep at Staples, he worked for Alpha Omega Office Automation and volunteered at the V.F.W. Post 420. Sterling finally stopped working in 2010 due to his medical condition. Sterling was a gunsmith working many times alongside with his brother, George Johnsen who taught him the trade. George also taught Sterling how to lye hardwood floors in Ballston Spa, Rexford, Glenville, Schenectady and Scotia areas. Sterling loved documentaries on WWII, Military (both current and past), reading both Historical, Biblical and educational. He also enjoyed singing, dancing, joking, fishing, his faith in religion and attending auctions “getting great deals” to then sell at yard sales at our residence.Sterling was extremely well loved by many throughout his lifetime. Many friends from the V.F.W Post 420 Legion, Auctions within his community and through his church at Wilton Baptist Church. His moto was, “If I could make one person laugh today, then I’ve done my job”. He dedicated his life to his country, family, and circle of friends.Sterling was always the life of the party? His corky sense of humor always could make you laugh, and his kind, loving caring, gentle ways was extremely special. He loved life and lived it always to the fullest in whatever he did. I have always said, Sterling was a gift from God, we met August 27, 2002 on a blind date at Broadway Joe’s (dinner and a movie) watched Bruce all night, laughed and talked the rest of the way home. Ever since that day Sterling and I have spent a wonderful life together for 18 years in which out of that we have been married 10 years. Sterling was the love of my life and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Johnsen; his children, Mark Johnsen (Michel) of Tennessee, Danielle Abhyankar (Milind) of New Jersey, Hope Blythe (Tim) of Illinois, and Matthew Johnsen and Cathy Lee Bogan of Virginia; grandchildren, Rhiannon Johnsen, Dillon Johnsen, Brooke Blythe; many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.Sterling was the brother of George Johnsen of Valatie, Richard Johnsen of Averill Park and Nancy Johnsen Curran of Schenectady, and of the late Louise Boyka and Ruth Schwindeman.Elizabeth “Liz” would like to extend a special thanks to all the medical staff at Saratoga Hospital for the excellent care they provided on many different occasions, all the way up to his passing on 04/30/2020. However, I want to express my gratitude of how blessed I was during this extreme time of COVID-19 that Saratoga Hospital allowed me to be at the bedside of my husband all the way to his passing. This will always be remembered, thank you. In addition, I would like to thank Linda Ovitt, Nathan Mastenbrook, Faith Carleton, Thelma Acevedo, Erika St. John, Darlene Thompson, Pastor Steve Harness and the WBC Church Family, nephew and niece, Larry and Cindy Boyka and caregiver, Jean Woodring and many more friends the list is endless during this time for all their love and support that meant a lot to me and the family, all will miss him dearly.A private family service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. A funeral service and calling hours for the public will be postponed to a later date due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19.Interment will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY at a later date.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sterling-lawrence-johnsen
Published in The Saratogian from May 5 to May 6, 2020.