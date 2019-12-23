|
Former Saratoga resident Steven Harris Kross died December 18, 2019.Born August 22, 1948 in Ellenville, NY to Morris and Ruth Kross, Steven was valedictorian of the class of 1966 at Fallsburg Central High. A biology and chemistry major and drama minor at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, Steven received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Cornell in 1972. Steven was a member of the Phi Epsilon Pi and Zeta Beta Tau Jewish fraternities. While in vet school, he met and married Suzanne Inez Rothman from Brooklyn, NY. Together they had three sons, Jason, Michael, and David.Steven began his career at the Guilderland and Saratoga Peekskill Animal Hospitals, and established the Mahopac Animal Hospital in 1978. He relished cheering for his sons who played sports year-round, including baseball, tennis, ice hockey, soccer, and football. He himself enjoyed golf, tennis, skiing, and sailing. He was a fan of folk and rock music from the 60s and 70s, especially James Taylor and Simon & Garfunkel. He enjoyed books on American Civil War History and legal fiction. His fondest memories included his and Suzanne’s honeymoon in Switzerland, and the numerous trips he made with his sons to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He was a devoted father and, most recently, a loving, adoring grandfather.Steven was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne, and his parents, Morris and Ruth. He is survived by sons, Jason, Michael, and David of Petaluma, CA, Albany, CA, and Brooklyn, NY, respectively, and their wives; sister Susan Kross, DVM, of Ellenville, NY; brother Dean Kross, MD, and wife Sue Friedberg Esq. of Pittsburgh, PA; two aunts; several cousins; a niece; a nephew; two granddaughters; and a grandson.A funeral service was held December 22, 2019 at the Temple Beth El Cemetery on Route 32, Gansevoort Road in South Glens Falls, NY. Arrangements by Bergin Funeral Home & Cremations in Waterbury, CT. Donations for Steven’s grandchildren’s college funds may be sent to David Kross, 250 6th Avenue, Apt 4, Brooklyn, NY 11215. http://www.lastingmemories.com/steven-harris-kross
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 24, 2019