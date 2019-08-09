|
|
Steven L. Olson, 59, formerly of Las Vegas, NV; Ballston Spa NY; Latham, NY; Toronto CA; Northville, MI, Minneapolis MN and Siren WI passed away peacefully in the arms of his love of 20 years, Leslie LaGuardia on Tuesday, August 6th 2019, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia.Steven was a life time Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Twins fan. He not only loved all sports, but could remember players and their positions, stats and plays from years back. Steven loved to surf, run through the ocean waves and jump in lakes. He was especially fond of the more than 13 cats he rescued over a period of 15 years.Steven was introduced to ballroom dancing in 1989 and trained to be an instructor with the Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Northville, Michigan. He was a talented and gifted dancer that could engineer the dance patterns with precision, technique, grace and poise. He competed both professionally and Pro/Am with many students and traveled world wide with Arthur Murray Dance Studios. In 1992 Steven purchased his first Arthur Murray Dance Studio franchise in Northville MI and then another in Sterling Heights MI that same year.In 1996 Steven not only won the American Rhythm and American Smooth Dance championships with his partner, but also purchased the franchise area for Arthur Murray Dance Studios in Toronto Canada. Steven grew the Toronto area from a few small dance studios to an empire of 6 successful Arthur Murray Studios and helped them gross multi-millions of dollars in sales.In April of 2000, Steven met the love of his life, Leslie LaGuardia, also an Arthur Murray Dance Studio owner from Latham NY at a dance convention for studio owners in New Orleans. From that weekend and for the next 20 years they remained together.Steven and Leslie opened an Arthur Murray Dance Studio in 2005 in Saratoga Springs. Together they built a successful and flourishing business which they sold in 2011.Steven, a consummate business man, opened Spa Cities Gold and Coin in Ballston Spa in 2010 and remained until the onset of his illness in 2014. At that time, Steven and Leslie moved to Las Vegas for the warm and relaxing climate. Steven Olson is survived by his love, Leslie LaGuardia, Father, Leland Olson and Step Mother Liz Olson, his Mother Jean Olson, his Brother Shayne Olson, his Daughter Shannon Olson, his Son, Zachary Olson and Leslie's Daughters, Alexandra LaGuardia and Danielle LaGuardia. A celebration of Steven's life will be held on Saturday, September 21st at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio, 583 S. Broadway, Saratoga Springs at 3:00 PM. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that they would appreciate a donation to the National Museum of Dance and Hall of Fame in Steven's memory. http://www.lastingmemories.com/steven-l-olson
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 11, 2019