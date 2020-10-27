1/1
Steven M. Brooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHUYLERVILLE-Steven M. Brooks, 30, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home. Born May 15, 1990 in Saratoga Springs, NY he was the son of Peggy Brooks of Schuylerville and the late Paul J. Brooks Sr.Steven had been employed for several years with the Village of Schuylerville DPW and currently was working as a mechanic for Hollingsworth and Vose in Clarks Mills. He was a member of the Fish Creek Rod & Gun Club. Steven was also predeceased by 1 niece, Hannah Braymer. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Jennifer Brooks of Schuylerville; his son, FredrickBrooks of Schuylerville; 3 brothers, Paul (Alyssa) Brooks Jr. of Schuylerville, Walter Male of Schuylerville, and Paul (Jenn) Braymer of Granville; 4 nieces and 3 nephews. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in Steven’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or the Fish Creek Rod & Gun Club, 119 Route 32S, Schuylerville, NY 12871. Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/steven-m-brooks

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave.
Schuylerville, NY 12871
(518) 695-3138
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved