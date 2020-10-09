BALLSTON SPA–It is with great sadness that we share the peaceful passing of Stewart C. Abrams, Sr., on October 5, 2020, at the age of 75. Born in Mount Kisco, NY on February 8, 1945 to the late George and Ellen Abrams, he attended Duanesburg Central High School in in Delanson. After graduating, Stewart joined the U.S. Air Force and served proudly, including a tour at Midway Island. After his enlistment, Stewart developed a talent for auto repair and built a very successful auto body shop in Ballston Spa. His expertise even became the subject of popular car restoration magazines. Stewart enjoyed volunteering his time with the Eagle Matt Lee Fire Department, answering many calls at all hours of the day and night. He loved driving the hook and ladder for his grandsons in Christmas parades, and proudly celebrated his 25 year service milestone shortly before his passing. Stewart was a devoted husband and father, always managing to dedicate wonderful times to his children at local favorites like Saratoga Springs State Park and many other venues. In retirement he completed beautiful home projects with Deborah, and he enjoyed helping to raise his two grandsons, attending many sporting events and milestones, teaching them to drive a tractor, fly model rockets, and launch massive displays of fireworks. In his most recent years, Stewart greatly enjoyed the warm Florida sun and the close company of friends and family. Stewart is survived by his loving wife of 52 years and whom he forever adores, Deborah Abrams of Parrish, FL, children Darlene (John) Kern and Stewart C. Abrams, Jr., grandsons Michael and Matthew Kern, brother Les Abrams, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Stewart is also predeceased by his brother George Abrams. Funeral services will be held at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota FL, on October 23, 2020, from 11:00am until 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Stewart’s name to the Tidewell Sarasota Hospice House. To express condolences, please visit www.tidewellhospice.org/home/
