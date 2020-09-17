Saratoga Springs - It is with great sadness that the family of Stuart Taylor announce his sudden passing on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at the age of 60.Stuart will be lovingly remembered by Diana Taylor, his son Michael Taylor and his wife Hayley, his son Dominick, his daughter Bella, his step daughter Christina Mastrianni and her husband Erik, his grandchildren; George, Emme, and Lorenzo, his mother and father Geraldine and Bruce Taylor and numerous other family and friends.Stuart was a physical education teacher and enjoyed a long career at Albany City School District. He relished his time coaching soccer, swimming and cricket.We would like to thank family, friends and neighbors for all of their continued love and support.Relatives and friends are invited for calling hours on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2pm to 5pm at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 N Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866.Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.comwww.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/stuart-taylor-1