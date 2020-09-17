1/1
Stuart Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Saratoga Springs - It is with great sadness that the family of Stuart Taylor announce his sudden passing on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at the age of 60.Stuart will be lovingly remembered by Diana Taylor, his son Michael Taylor and his wife Hayley, his son Dominick, his daughter Bella, his step daughter Christina Mastrianni and her husband Erik, his grandchildren; George, Emme, and Lorenzo, his mother and father Geraldine and Bruce Taylor and numerous other family and friends.Stuart was a physical education teacher and enjoyed a long career at Albany City School District. He relished his time coaching soccer, swimming and cricket.We would like to thank family, friends and neighbors for all of their continued love and support.Relatives and friends are invited for calling hours on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2pm to 5pm at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 N Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866.Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.comwww.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/stuart-taylor-1


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved