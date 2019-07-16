|
|
Schenectady – Susan Ann Bendino, 74, passed away Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital after a long illness. Susan was born in Niskayuna, NY, the daughter of the late Lillian and Frederick Fritzen and was a lifelong area resident. She worked at General Electric for 30 years retiring as a human resources manager and enjoyed crocheting.Susan is survived by her daughter Roxanne Bendino, grandson Johnathan Higley, great-granddaughter Phoebe Higley, sister Sandy (Steve) Ward, niece Kim Burt, nephews Steve and Chris Ward, step-daughter Marie Bendino and step-grandson Rob Shafran. The funeral service will be held Saturday 10:00 am at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. A calling hour will precede the service from 9:00 to 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Schenectady. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DalyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-ann-bendino
Published in The Saratogian on July 17, 2019