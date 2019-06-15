|
|
Saratoga Springs - Early Sunday, the morning of June 9, 2019, I lost my best friend and partner of the past fifty years, Susan Baker. She was the daughter of the late Martha and Richard Anderson and is survived by her brothers Dennis and Raymond.Susan was a three letter high school athlete, a wicked badminton player and when you lost to her in horseshoes she remarked, “suckers to the hub.” Later in life she loved walking in the park with friends. Sues was an accomplished chef and loved to entertain our friends with food and drink. Besides her cooking talents, Sues had a green thumb and soon our home will be a palate of colors as the flowers bloom. Remembering Susan, friends have universally agreed that the best part of her was her kindness, caring and love for others.In addition to her brothers, Sues leaves behind her husband Bob and a multitude of friends.In accordance with Susan’s wishes there will not be a service nor calling hours and in lieu of flowers she would want you to hug your loved ones and perform a random act of kindness in her memory.Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-baker
Published in The Saratogian on June 16, 2019