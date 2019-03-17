|
Ballston Spa - Susan C. Potter, 71, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Schenectady, NY on April 29, 1947 and graduated from Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School.Susan was a bus driver for Ballston Spa Central Schools for many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed visiting lighthouses. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and she treasured the time she spent with them.She was predeceased by her parents George and Betty Potter and her son Robert Nelson. Susan is survived by her children Kevin Donovan (Billie), Michael Donovan and Tanya Hatfield (Matt McNeill); siblings John, Michael, Tonylou and Maria; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, March 18 from 5pm to 7pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will follow at 7pm. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie on Wednesday, March 19 at 10am.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-c-potter
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 18, 2019