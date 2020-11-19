Saratoga Springs, NY - Susan Green Cooper, 45, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 peacefully in her home in Saratoga Springs, NY after a 4 ½ year courageous battle with brain cancer. She fought until the very end touching the hearts of anyone fortunate enough to spend time with her with her optimism and strength throughout the journey.Susan was born on June 15, 1975 in Union, NJ to parents David and Susan Green. Susan has five siblings, Roberta, Laura, David, Conon and Daniel. A graduate of Oak Knoll Academy, Susan earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance from St. Bonaventure University. Susan was a certified public accountant and enjoyed a successful career as an auditor at Deloitte and controller of Saratoga Gaming and Raceway.On September 13, 2003, Susan married her “honey” Joshua Cooper. Together, they raised their son, Jack in Saratoga Springs, NY. Their love for each other throughout the good and bad times was always the glue that held them together.Susan retired from work in 2016 to fulfill her dream to be a stay-at-home mother to her son Jack. She was a devoted mother who struck the perfect balance of being a friend, mentor and parent. When Jack was in Pre-K, he so desperately wanted to take the bus to school and every day Susan backed the car down the street and picked him up at the end of the driveway. Jack meant the world to her, and she did everything she could to make his life amazing.Susan took great pride in eating healthy food and staying fit. She also loved a good “diner” breakfast, often talked about how it was a Green tradition and made sure the family stopped at Nautilus Diner when they were last in Madison, NJ. It was also a must that kielbasa was served at each Christmas breakfast to honor her family. One of Susan’s passions was running, and she successfully fulfilled her goal of completing a marathon in Rochester, NY in 2013. She was also one of the original members of the Dave Matthews Band Fan Club and attended his shows when possible. She was a proud St. Bonaventure “Bona” alumni and tried her best to make Jack a Bonnies basketball fan. Most of all, she loved spending time with her friends and family. She enjoyed the simplicity in life and was far more interested in hearing about others than talking about herself. Susan lived each day without fear and inspired those around her to be better.Susan is survived by her husband Josh, son Jack, mother Susan, brothers, Conon Green, David Green and Daniel Green and sisters Roberta Portegello and Laura Singer. She is also survived by the “Bonas Girls,” Jess Fehl, Sonia Ferreira, Erin McElwee and Cathy Welch, who she thought of as family as well.The family would like to say thank you for the excellent medical care that Susan received at Dana-Farber from Dr. David Reardon and his staff. They would also like to thank Dr. John Mongan for keeping her comfortable at the end.Services will be live streamed on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 4 pm. Please go to the Burke Funeral Home (Saratoga Springs, NY) Facebook page to access. There will also be a celebration of life at Siena College in 2021 with a date still to be determined.In lieu of flowers gifts, donations may be made to the following charities: In memory of Susan Cooper to support Dr. Reardon’s Research Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 (Please write checks to Dana-Farber and include Dr. Reardon’s Research Fund in the memo section). The Susan Green Cooper Memorial Scholarship Fund ‘98, St. Bonaventure University, PO Box 2519, St. Bonaventure, NY 14778Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
.“It does not matter how long you live, but how well you do it.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-cooper