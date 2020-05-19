Susan Elizabeth Canfield
1995 - 2020
Saratoga Springs, NY – Susan Elizabeth Canfield, 24, entered into eternal resting on Friday, May 15, 2020. Susan was the daughter of Kelly Simons (Joseph) of Saratoga Springs, and Joseph Felitti (Nicole) of Lansingburgh.Susan graduated from Cohoes High School and went on to attend the Albany College of Pharmacy. She enjoyed working for Air Liquide as a TGCM Technician for Global Foundries. She especially loved her friends, was fond of nature, animals, dragonflies and taking photos. She was always very athletic throughout high school, and enjoyed track and tennis. She had the best sense of humor! She loved to laugh and would say the funniest things. I loved her laugh so much and she could draw you in with a simple smile.In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sisters Alecia Bornt and Lizzie Ann Felitti, Grandmother Carol Felitti, Grandfather Gerald Felitti, Godfather Todd Sagendorf, childhood best friend Sydney Scott and several aunts, uncles and cousins.When the Covid-19 executive orders are lifted, there will be public services for all of Susan’s friends and family. Until that day comes, private services will be held for Susan.Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-elizabeth-canfield


Published in The Saratogian from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
My heart breaks at the loss and pain everyone is feeling who knew and loved Susan. You will all be in my thoughts and prayers..❤
Kelly Kane
Acquaintance
May 19, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember what a sweet little girl she was when I taught her at Abram Lansing. She always had a smile on her face. My heartfelt sympathies to your entire family and to Sydney Scott.
Teresa Gendron
Teacher
May 19, 2020
Susan held a special place in my heart, I called her and several others my work kids. I still rememberher first day, she was so excited andloved learning new things. I had a supervisortell me they wish they could hire 5 more like Susan. As her parents know that you raised a great young lady. She had this laugh that was contagiousand always found the good in situations. Fly high sweet Susan...till we meet again. Love ya
Nancy Winters
Coworker
May 19, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy comes to add peace and comfort for you, Kelly, and all those who knew and loved Susan.
Vern and Jan Richardson
Family
May 18, 2020
I'm so sorry for your lost prayers goes out to hole family
Tom Hornick
Friend
May 18, 2020
Susan loved the lake, she looked forward to enjoying the summer on her days off. it is so tragic that it took her so young. Time heals, grief and pain will ease, but memories will live on in the heart. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family.
Donna Futia
Acquaintance
May 18, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss of Susan. She was a really nice young lady. I was her roommate and also work at Global.
Jennifer Ellis
Acquaintance
May 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May the memories of Susan sustain you through this most difficult journey. Know that there are people all around you sending you and your family strength. We are here ready to hold you up and help you in every way possible. Love you.
Lori P.
Friend
May 18, 2020
I worked with Susan at the Global Cafe for 2 yrs. She was a ray of sunshine and a joy to work along side her. I will miss her and have been saddened by her passing. Rest in peace Suzy Q.
Gail Beaudet
Coworker
May 18, 2020
It's so very hard to process the fact that she is gone. I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends that she had in her life. She was such a deep soul! So very much enlightened in so many ways. I will deeply miss her, along with the rest of you! I pray that anyone suffering can find some sort of peace through our bond with susan as we are here left behind. I'm here for anyone if they need it.
Nicole Papielion
Friend
May 18, 2020
Susan was the sweetest woman any one coukd ask for and an amazing friend
Rebecca Parmenter
Classmate
May 18, 2020
Kelly I am so sorry for your loss it's so hard to lose a family member but a child is even harder. Just know she will always be watching over you be it in the form of a lady bug,a rare but beautiful butter to a glimmer of light in the sky. She loved you all but God at this point needed her more. Family stay strong and I will pray 4 you all. Lovingly Harnetha Clark-DeGroff.
Harnetha Clark-DeGroff
Friend
May 18, 2020
Susan was always a pleasure to work with. She was so hard working and always willing to help. It was always nice to have another girl to talk to. She will be truly missed.
Jackie Norman
Coworker
May 18, 2020
::Hugs:: to Kelly you and yours and Susan May your spirit rest well little one.
Tim Rowe
Friend
May 18, 2020
Susan , I wish I was able to spend more time with you. We were going to try this summer. It makes my heart warm knowing you wanted to. Now I will only see you in my dreams. Your beautiful face will be so missed by so many. Look over your Mom and Dad. I love you, sweetie. R.I.P. ~ Aunt Cindy.
Cynthia Baum
Family
May 18, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of this very beautiful angel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Darlene Sagendorf
Friend
May 18, 2020
Although I did not know Susan very or very well, I did have the pleasure of being her manager. Susan was hard working and always had a smile on her face. Vaya Con Dios.
Tyler Bussell
Coworker
May 18, 2020
Whenever we had the opportunity to be in your presence, you were always a sweet addition to the occasion.
Rest in peace, with our prayers.
Rod and Pat Barnett
Family
May 18, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all, so very sorry for your loss kelly, we will always be here if you need anything.
Terry Decker
Friend
May 18, 2020
Kelly my prayers and lots of love for you as this is a very difficult time for you we are all here for you
Love and prayer Joan and Todd Berlin and family
Joan Todd Berlin
Family
