It's so very hard to process the fact that she is gone. I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends that she had in her life. She was such a deep soul! So very much enlightened in so many ways. I will deeply miss her, along with the rest of you! I pray that anyone suffering can find some sort of peace through our bond with susan as we are here left behind. I'm here for anyone if they need it.

Nicole Papielion

Friend