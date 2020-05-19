Saratoga Springs, NY – Susan Elizabeth Canfield, 24, entered into eternal resting on Friday, May 15, 2020. Susan was the daughter of Kelly Simons (Joseph) of Saratoga Springs, and Joseph Felitti (Nicole) of Lansingburgh.Susan graduated from Cohoes High School and went on to attend the Albany College of Pharmacy. She enjoyed working for Air Liquide as a TGCM Technician for Global Foundries. She especially loved her friends, was fond of nature, animals, dragonflies and taking photos. She was always very athletic throughout high school, and enjoyed track and tennis. She had the best sense of humor! She loved to laugh and would say the funniest things. I loved her laugh so much and she could draw you in with a simple smile.In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sisters Alecia Bornt and Lizzie Ann Felitti, Grandmother Carol Felitti, Grandfather Gerald Felitti, Godfather Todd Sagendorf, childhood best friend Sydney Scott and several aunts, uncles and cousins.When the Covid-19 executive orders are lifted, there will be public services for all of Susan’s friends and family. Until that day comes, private services will be held for Susan.Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-elizabeth-canfield
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from May 19 to May 20, 2020.