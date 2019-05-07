|
Salem-On Sunday, May 5, 2019, Susan left us to join her mother in heaven after a long, courageous, hard fought battle against breast cancer. Sue was born on September 5, 1963 and grew up in Hebron, the daughter of Hollis D. Peck and the late Patricia (Welch).She was a graduate of the class of 1981 at Salem Washington Academy, received her associate degree in business from ACC, and her bachelor's degree from Siena College while working full time at Four Winds Saratoga.Upon graduating from ACC, she became employed at Solar Additions. From there, she joined the Four Winds Saratoga team where she was employed for 24 years, in the Human Resources Department. She will be remembered as one of the most dedicated, hard-working employee that any employer would be proud to call their own.Sue's love of life, having fun, and friendship has had a very contagious effect on her friends and family. Her strength and determination did not let the progression of her disease stop her from doing what she loved – living life and being with her friends and family. Her strength, love, and determination are a model for all of those left behind to live by.Her competitive nature stepped up whenever there was a game to be played, like horseshoes, ladder toss, or hula hole. She rarely missed an opportunity to go kayaking, boating, or fishing with her family and friends on Lake Cossayuna. Sue enjoyed social party planning- organizing and hosting numerous events at her house for family and friends, playing outdoor games, attending NASCAR races, trying her luck at casinos, going on cruises, visiting Vegas, and watching her Dallas Cowboys win football games.Predeceasing her are her mother, Patricia Welch Peck; her paternal grandparents, Hollis E. and Blanche Peck; her maternal grandparents, Jennie and John Welch; her in-laws, Carl and Carol Kirchner. Also, she has met her special dog "K.C." at the Rainbow Bridge.Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 18 years, Ryan Kirchner of Salem; her father who she was "His One and Only", Hollis D. Peck and his wife, Roxanne of North Hebron; her brother-in-law, Eric (Martha) Kirchner of Granville and sister-in-law, Lee Wren of Salem; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also, her "besties" and extensive circle of friends, too numerous to mention.Per her request, Sue has been cremated, with no calling hours or need for flowers. A celebration of Sue's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 83 Cleveland Road, Salem, starting at 1 pm.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Dana Farber Institute of Boston, the oncology team and the comfort care team at the Saratoga Hospital for their compassionate and professional care of Sue.A Susan Peck Kirchner Memorial Fund has been established at the Salem Central School. Donations made payable to Salem Central School may be sent to Salem Central School, 41 East Broadway, Salem, NY 12865. An annual monetary award will be given to a deserving senior who will be pursuing a career in a field related to breast cancer research.To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.comArrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.
Published in The Saratogian on May 8, 2019