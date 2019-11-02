|
|
Ballston Spa: Suzanne K. Nickle passed away on October 17, 2019. Born in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of Edward and Helen Kennedy.She held her family first and foremost in her heart. As her children matured, Suzanne worked for G. F. Blackmer & Son in Saratoga Springs for many years. She was always happiest when her home was filled to the brim. She was renowned for cooking for a crowd, her contagious laughter, celebrating holidays, having a book in her hands, doing her crossword puzzles, having her dog by her side, helping others, and welcoming everyone to join in. Her family was blessed with her love, generosity, strength, support, and kindness.She was predeceased by her husband Clifford Nickle. Suzanne is survived by her children David Nickle (Susan), Kathleen Horn (David), and Amy Hartman (Tom); grandchildren Matthew Nickle (Rebecca), Benjamin Nickle (Melanie), Daniel Nickle, Christopher Nickle, Theodore Horn, Clifford Hartman, and Katherine Hartman; sister Martha Warren (Robert) and two nephews Ronald and Charles.A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions in memory of Suzanne may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/suzanne-k-nickle
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 3, 2019